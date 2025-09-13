Previous
Redwood Forest by shutterbug49
Photo 2439

Redwood Forest

Took this through the windshield as we were driving through the Redwood forest toward Mendocino.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Those trees are simply awesome! Fav
September 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact