Previous
Photo 2439
Redwood Forest
Took this through the windshield as we were driving through the Redwood forest toward Mendocino.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2836
photos
166
followers
62
following
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th September 2025 2:42pm
Privacy
Public
Heather
ace
Those trees are simply awesome! Fav
September 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
September 14th, 2025
