Previous
Photo 2441
Wasn’t looking for it, but….
Shoes last week, then pants, and now a shirt with a bike. In all 3 cases no one around, no idea how they came to be there, and none anywhere near the other. This sighting was our walk along Big River in one of California’s newest state parks.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
7
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2838
photos
166
followers
63
following
668% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th September 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Bizarre!
September 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a strange find!
September 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Makes me wonder what the heck happened. Anyone disappear lately? Intriguing!
September 15th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Did you happen to go back on another day to see if they were still there?
September 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Makes me really wonder
September 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
You have to be kidding! You could write a murder mystery from these items. Just a thought :-)
September 15th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Somewhat frightening in a way! Hope its all a simple tale!
September 15th, 2025
