Wasn't looking for it, but….
Photo 2441

Wasn’t looking for it, but….

Shoes last week, then pants, and now a shirt with a bike. In all 3 cases no one around, no idea how they came to be there, and none anywhere near the other. This sighting was our walk along Big River in one of California’s newest state parks.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Carole Sandford ace
Bizarre!
September 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Such a strange find!
September 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Makes me wonder what the heck happened. Anyone disappear lately? Intriguing!
September 15th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Did you happen to go back on another day to see if they were still there?
September 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Makes me really wonder
September 15th, 2025  
Heather ace
You have to be kidding! You could write a murder mystery from these items. Just a thought :-)
September 15th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Somewhat frightening in a way! Hope its all a simple tale!
September 15th, 2025  
