Sunset at Mendocino by shutterbug49
Photo 2442

Sunset at Mendocino

I thought we would have beautiful sunsets over the ocean but this is the first. The other evenings the fog moved in.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Amazing looking sunset.
September 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is a very beautiful sunset…
September 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful sunset and silhouettes.
September 16th, 2025  
