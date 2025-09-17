Previous
Heather Gardens by shutterbug49
Heather Gardens

Yesterday, we hiked and explored the Mendocino Botanical Gardens. The Bougainvilla, fuschia, dahlias and heathers were in full bloom. Today we are retracing our steps home. I should have more reliable internet service and more time again soon.
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking gardens.
September 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… lovely colours under the blue sky
September 17th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
oh, I love this kind of garden!
September 17th, 2025  
