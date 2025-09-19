Previous
Mendocino Water Tower by shutterbug49
Mendocino Water Tower

There is quite a campaign in Mendocino to preserve the old water tower. I am not posting an image of them, but Jay and I found another pair of shoes left near this spot.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Marj ace
Your mystery continues with the shoes
September 20th, 2025  
