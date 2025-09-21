Sign up
Previous
Photo 2447
Strawberry Shortcake
Jay and I shared this strawberry shortcake while we were on our vacation. We are home and still getting over these bad colds, so I will probably be posting a lot of photos I took last week.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2844
photos
166
followers
63
following
670% complete
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th September 2025 7:01pm
JackieR
ace
Shared??!! Very generous of you!
September 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks heavenly!
September 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Ymmy
September 21st, 2025
