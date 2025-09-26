Previous
Dahlia #2 by shutterbug49
Photo 2452

Dahlia #2

I think we were there at peak time for blooming dahlias in Mendocino. We are still getting beautiful blossoms in our backyard, but the leaves are starting to wither.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a gorgeous bloom and capture, I love the colour and gold tipped petals. Wonderful light too.
September 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
September 26th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely colour and such a perfect shape
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact