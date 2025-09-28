Previous
Dahlia #4 by shutterbug49
Photo 2454

Dahlia #4

I think this dahlia would be a State Farm winner. All the dahlias were so beautiful, but this one just really stood out to me.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Superb bloom and details!
September 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
September 28th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
nice symmetry
September 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
September 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact