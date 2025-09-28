Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2454
Dahlia #4
I think this dahlia would be a State Farm winner. All the dahlias were so beautiful, but this one just really stood out to me.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2851
photos
166
followers
63
following
672% complete
View this month »
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th September 2025 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Superb bloom and details!
September 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
September 28th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
nice symmetry
September 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
September 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close