Previous
Photo 2457
Mantis and Shadow
Change from vacation photos and flowers. I saw this mantis on the fence rail.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2854
photos
166
followers
63
following
673% complete
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st October 2025 9:11am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
October 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Excellent capture
October 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
A super shadow and mantis!
October 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful find and capture with its huge shadow ! fav
October 1st, 2025
