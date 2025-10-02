Previous
Received my seasonal vaccines today by shutterbug49
Photo 2458

Received my seasonal vaccines today

What else to do while waiting, but walk the hall taking photos of artworks. I don’t like to do candid shots in a medical facility, although there would certainly be plenty of them.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I got my flu vaccine today took my Covid earlier.
October 2nd, 2025  
Heather ace
Three nice abstracts (and something to catch your attention while you waited. I *hate* how vaccines have been politicized :(
October 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice abstracts and collage! Always good to make use of some photo ops while waiting at a medical office. =)
October 2nd, 2025  
Marj ace
Captivating art !
October 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact