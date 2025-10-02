Sign up
Photo 2458
Received my seasonal vaccines today
What else to do while waiting, but walk the hall taking photos of artworks. I don’t like to do candid shots in a medical facility, although there would certainly be plenty of them.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard
ace
I got my flu vaccine today took my Covid earlier.
October 2nd, 2025
Heather
ace
Three nice abstracts (and something to catch your attention while you waited. I *hate* how vaccines have been politicized :(
October 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice abstracts and collage! Always good to make use of some photo ops while waiting at a medical office. =)
October 2nd, 2025
Marj
ace
Captivating art !
October 2nd, 2025
