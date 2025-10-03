Previous
Orchid Thai Sign by shutterbug49
Photo 2459

Orchid Thai Sign

One of our favorite restaurants is Orchid Thai. We love their menu choices and the outdoor seating area. I could have cropped the right side to make the frame more even, but I liked that it showed part of the dragon head.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
