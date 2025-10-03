Sign up
Photo 2459
Orchid Thai Sign
One of our favorite restaurants is Orchid Thai. We love their menu choices and the outdoor seating area. I could have cropped the right side to make the frame more even, but I liked that it showed part of the dragon head.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd October 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
