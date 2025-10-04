Fighting Back with Humor

There is this coffee shop in our neighborhood that has a wonderful indoor section and an even better large patio. It is right next to a beautiful park with kids play structure, lawn area and even a water element for the kids to run through. Instead, they want to run through and take scooters through the restaurant and patio, knocking drinks out of customers hands and making it very uncomfortable. The coffee shop is slowly gaining control over this by calling parents and posting humorous signs like this.