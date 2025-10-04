Previous
Fighting Back with Humor by shutterbug49
Fighting Back with Humor

There is this coffee shop in our neighborhood that has a wonderful indoor section and an even better large patio. It is right next to a beautiful park with kids play structure, lawn area and even a water element for the kids to run through. Instead, they want to run through and take scooters through the restaurant and patio, knocking drinks out of customers hands and making it very uncomfortable. The coffee shop is slowly gaining control over this by calling parents and posting humorous signs like this.
Carole Sandford ace
Things are so different these days (not for the better!). As children we never would have been allowed to run amok! I’ve seen this sign before, very humorous.
October 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sign.
October 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Ha,ha... Good one.
October 4th, 2025  
