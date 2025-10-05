Previous
Fire Protectors by shutterbug49
Fire Protectors

A few days ago they put out the females and kids. Today they were releasing bucks. These goats are moved from area to area to keep our open spaces “mowed” to prevent fire.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Susan Wakely ace
What a great idea.
October 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They’re lovely looking grass mowers! It’s a great idea.
October 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I like the collage and the story told. A wonderful way to prevent fire!
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous collage and story
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
