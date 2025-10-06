Sign up
Photo 2462
Bagels Baking
Jay made breakfast bagels with dark red dried cherries.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2859
photos
167
followers
63
following
674% complete
View this month »
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th October 2025 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
October 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
The looks so good and cherries would be my favorite.
October 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo sooo delicious…
October 6th, 2025
