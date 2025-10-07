Previous
Peppers are Still Producing by shutterbug49
Peppers are Still Producing

Our sweet peppers and our cherry tomatoes are still producing. The tomatoes are in the ground. We put these peppers in a moveable box so that we can bring them into shade on the 100 degree days.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely home grown produce
October 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nothing nicer than home grown
October 7th, 2025  
Marj ace
Fresh simple peppers. Well done !
October 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see.
October 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how nice!
October 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely pick your own peppers yum
October 7th, 2025  
