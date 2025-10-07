Sign up
Photo 2463
Peppers are Still Producing
Our sweet peppers and our cherry tomatoes are still producing. The tomatoes are in the ground. We put these peppers in a moveable box so that we can bring them into shade on the 100 degree days.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
7
0
Embed Code
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th October 2025 4:48pm
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely home grown produce
October 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Nothing nicer than home grown
October 7th, 2025
Marj
ace
Fresh simple peppers. Well done !
October 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see.
October 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how nice!
October 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely pick your own peppers yum
October 7th, 2025
