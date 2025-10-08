Previous
MoJoe’s Ready for Halloween by shutterbug49
MoJoe’s Ready for Halloween

A coffee shop opened within walking distance of our home. Our neighborhood walking group likes to stop there after our morning walk. They have started decorating for Halloween.
