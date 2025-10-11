Previous
Photos from WAG Event by shutterbug49
Photo 2467

Photos from WAG Event

This is a collection of photos I took at the WAG (wine appreciation group) Event.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great collage to capture this fun and festive event! Fav
October 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a fun event, hope you get together often. 🍷🍷
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact