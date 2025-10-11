Sign up
Previous
Photo 2467
Photos from WAG Event
This is a collection of photos I took at the WAG (wine appreciation group) Event.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2864
photos
166
followers
63
following
675% complete
View this month »
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A great collage to capture this fun and festive event! Fav
October 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a fun event, hope you get together often. 🍷🍷
October 12th, 2025
