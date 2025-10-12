Sign up
Previous
Photo 2468
Community Center Decoration
So busy this week. I am way behind on posting and enjoying your photos. Besides our big “WAG” event, we had our community center open house where all the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) try to recruit members.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
Super capture… sounds like you’re having lots of fun…
October 12th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
This photo really made me laugh! I hope this isn't one of the recruited members and I also hope that this is not what eating pumpkind does to you!! Have fun!
October 12th, 2025
