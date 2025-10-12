Previous
Community Center Decoration by shutterbug49
Photo 2468

Community Center Decoration

So busy this week. I am way behind on posting and enjoying your photos. Besides our big “WAG” event, we had our community center open house where all the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) try to recruit members.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super capture… sounds like you’re having lots of fun…
October 12th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
This photo really made me laugh! I hope this isn't one of the recruited members and I also hope that this is not what eating pumpkind does to you!! Have fun!
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact