Previous
9 of our SIGs by shutterbug49
Photo 2469

9 of our SIGs

We have over 30 Special Interest Groups and 10 Fitness Classes to keep us busy and entertained. In addition, our Lifestyle Director plans bus trips, musician event, trivia, bingo and holiday events. So lots to do in our Senior Community.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great community and nicely represented in your collage - I would be joining the "club crafters for sure !
October 13th, 2025  
Kate ace
Must have an activity or two for everyone
October 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Awww that sounds like a fun place to live, I would love to live in a community like that!
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact