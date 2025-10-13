Sign up
Previous
Photo 2469
9 of our SIGs
We have over 30 Special Interest Groups and 10 Fitness Classes to keep us busy and entertained. In addition, our Lifestyle Director plans bus trips, musician event, trivia, bingo and holiday events. So lots to do in our Senior Community.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great community and nicely represented in your collage - I would be joining the "club crafters for sure !
October 13th, 2025
Kate
ace
Must have an activity or two for everyone
October 13th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Awww that sounds like a fun place to live, I would love to live in a community like that!
October 13th, 2025
