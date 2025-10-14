Previous
First Autumn Color by shutterbug49
First Autumn Color

We have had such a mild autumn so far that the trees are still green. Yesterday was much chillier and today we have rain and I can start to see a bit of red on the Japanese maple.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
676% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely droplets
October 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s very beautiful to see the raindrops hovering before falling… autumn maybe around the corner
October 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
So pretty with the raindrops.
October 14th, 2025  
