Previous
Photo 2470
First Autumn Color
We have had such a mild autumn so far that the trees are still green. Yesterday was much chillier and today we have rain and I can start to see a bit of red on the Japanese maple.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th October 2025 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely droplets
October 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s very beautiful to see the raindrops hovering before falling… autumn maybe around the corner
October 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
So pretty with the raindrops.
October 14th, 2025
