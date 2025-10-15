Sign up
Photo 2471
Photo 2471
Head of Fitness
In addition to our SIGs at the Open House, our fitness classes were represented by the head of the team.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
7
1
Views
16
Comments
7
7
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th October 2025 4:50pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture and smile.
October 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice! I'm a little envious. Great lifestyle.
October 15th, 2025
Kate
ace
She looks quite fit
October 15th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
she's a great advert for her profession!
October 15th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely smile and image
October 15th, 2025
Marj
ace
Her smile most energize the group for exercise.
October 15th, 2025
KV
ace
Looks like fun!
October 15th, 2025
