Previous
Head of Fitness by shutterbug49
Photo 2471

Head of Fitness

In addition to our SIGs at the Open House, our fitness classes were represented by the head of the team.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture and smile.
October 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice! I'm a little envious. Great lifestyle.
October 15th, 2025  
Kate ace
She looks quite fit
October 15th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
she's a great advert for her profession!
October 15th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely smile and image
October 15th, 2025  
Marj ace
Her smile most energize the group for exercise.
October 15th, 2025  
KV ace
Looks like fun!
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact