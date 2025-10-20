Previous
Walking Buddy Surprised
Walking Buddy Surprised

One of my walking buddies went down an alley to try out the Prosecco at the food and wine fair. When she came back up the alley, they had turned on a bubble machine. I just love the expression on her face.
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
She looks like she's floating
