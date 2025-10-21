Sign up
Previous
Photo 2477
Halloween Decorations in the Evening
This was taken at the Sutter Creek Food and Wine Festival as the sun was setting on the town. We spent the day in this small foothills town. In this photo we are beginning to gather for the bus ride back to our community.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
6
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Zilli~
ace
Looks like great 🤩
October 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
October 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Spooky fun!
October 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 22nd, 2025
Kathy
ace
The decorations are fun and it looks like folks have had a good, but perhaps tiring, day.
October 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
October 22nd, 2025
