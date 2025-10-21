Previous
Halloween Decorations in the Evening by shutterbug49
Photo 2477

Halloween Decorations in the Evening

This was taken at the Sutter Creek Food and Wine Festival as the sun was setting on the town. We spent the day in this small foothills town. In this photo we are beginning to gather for the bus ride back to our community.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Zilli~ ace
Looks like great 🤩
October 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
October 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Spooky fun!
October 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
October 22nd, 2025  
Kathy ace
The decorations are fun and it looks like folks have had a good, but perhaps tiring, day.
October 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
October 22nd, 2025  
