Rainbow Socks by shutterbug49
Rainbow Socks

Our Tai Chi instructor says life is too short to wear boring socks. Just for fun shot. Visit the darkroom. We are doing forced perspective this week: https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2025-10-22
23rd October 2025

LManning (Laura) ace
Your instructor is right! Great look.
October 24th, 2025  
