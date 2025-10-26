Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2482
A little bit of autumn color
The fringe plant has a bit of autumn color.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2879
photos
168
followers
63
following
680% complete
View this month »
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th October 2025 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Lovely colors!
October 26th, 2025
Anne
ace
Beautifully caught Debbie
October 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail on the leaves and colours.
October 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close