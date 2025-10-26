Previous
A little bit of autumn color by shutterbug49
Photo 2482

A little bit of autumn color

The fringe plant has a bit of autumn color.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely colors!
October 26th, 2025  
Anne ace
Beautifully caught Debbie
October 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail on the leaves and colours.
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact