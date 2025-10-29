Previous
Dahlia’s are still blooming by shutterbug49
Dahlia’s are still blooming

Our dahlias have bloomed all through the summer and they are still growing. Strange weather. It was 80 deg F today (about 27 C, I think)
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
October 30th, 2025  
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
October 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty!
October 30th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous
October 30th, 2025  
