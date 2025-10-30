Sign up
Photo 2486
Dahlia in the Rain
Another of our dahlias that is hanging on into the fall. The colors seem more brilliant. This particular plant produces a lot and the blossoms do really well in the house. We cut some because they get too heavy to hold themselves up.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th October 2025 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anne
ace
How beautiful Debbie. Great catch
October 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is beautiful! I love the slender petals.
October 30th, 2025
