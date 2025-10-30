Previous
Dahlia in the Rain by shutterbug49
Dahlia in the Rain

Another of our dahlias that is hanging on into the fall. The colors seem more brilliant. This particular plant produces a lot and the blossoms do really well in the house. We cut some because they get too heavy to hold themselves up.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Anne ace
How beautiful Debbie. Great catch
October 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is beautiful! I love the slender petals.
October 30th, 2025  
