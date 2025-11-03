Previous
Simple Flatlay by shutterbug49
Simple Flatlay

Flatlays don’t have to be complicated. This is actually the first image I posted on 365 almost 7 years ago. Please join our Darkroom challenge by posting a flatlay image and tagging darkroom-flatlay.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking colors.
November 3rd, 2025  
