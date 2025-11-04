Sign up
Previous
Photo 2491
Favorite Color
My favorite colors are usually on the cooler side…bluish greens to purples.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
4
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2888
photos
168
followers
63
following
682% complete
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
Tags
nov25words
Dorothy
ace
Mine too💙
November 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent blues
November 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
November 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous shots and stunning blue shades
November 5th, 2025
