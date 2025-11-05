Previous
Abstract Food by shutterbug49
Photo 2492

Abstract Food

This was a capture of farmers’ market veggies, I ran it through iColorama > Escher.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful result!
November 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Wonderful result
November 5th, 2025  
