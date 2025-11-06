Previous
Gerbera with Negative Space by shutterbug49
Gerbera with Negative Space

Today’s theme on ‘One Week Only’ is negative space.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Barb ace
Lovely!
November 6th, 2025  
Anne ace
Fabulous pop of colour, great use of negative space
November 6th, 2025  
