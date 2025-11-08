Sign up
Previous
Photo 2495
Dahlia with Bokeh
This one is for the one week only theme.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2892
photos
170
followers
64
following
683% complete
View this month »
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
owo-8
Heather
ace
Wow! Stunning colours and a lovely bokeh! This shot just pops on black! Fav
November 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
November 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
I love what you did with this!
November 9th, 2025
