Dahlia with Bokeh by shutterbug49
Photo 2495

Dahlia with Bokeh

This one is for the one week only theme.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Heather ace
Wow! Stunning colours and a lovely bokeh! This shot just pops on black! Fav
November 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
November 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
I love what you did with this!
November 9th, 2025  
