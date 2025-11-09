Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2496
Ready to Cook
These are Jay’s ravioli. I thought they made a nice flatlay. Thanks
@summerfield
for hosting the One Week Only challenge. It was nice that one of the themes coincidentally matched our darkroom theme of the week.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2893
photos
170
followers
64
following
683% complete
View this month »
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
8th November 2025 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-flatlay
,
owo-8
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close