Veterans Group Display by shutterbug49
Photo 2498

Veterans Group Display

The Veterans Group put up this display yesterday at our Community Center. I think the best way we can honor our vets is to ensure we support and protect what they fought for.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful tribute display.
November 11th, 2025  
Mags
A lovely dedication.
November 11th, 2025  
