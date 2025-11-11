Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2498
Veterans Group Display
The Veterans Group put up this display yesterday at our Community Center. I think the best way we can honor our vets is to ensure we support and protect what they fought for.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2895
photos
170
followers
64
following
684% complete
View this month »
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th November 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful tribute display.
November 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely dedication.
November 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close