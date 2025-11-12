Sign up
Previous
Photo 2499
Chinese Pistache Tree
Our Chinese Pistache is finally turning red. Still waiting for the maples.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
3
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Tags
52wc-2025-w46
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and a delightful tree.
November 12th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful tree!
November 12th, 2025
