Autumn and Reflections by shutterbug49
Autumn and Reflections

I took this Sunday at the UC Davis arboretum. we are experiencing an atmospheric river today, so it is pouring and puddles and streams everywhere. Plus the wind is 18 mph with gusts to 38 mph. It is definitely a “stay inside” day.
13th November 2025

Annie-Sue ace
what a great photo to have in store!
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… a park full of romance and happiness.
And just like that the weather changed…
November 13th, 2025  
