Previous
Photo 2500
Autumn and Reflections
I took this Sunday at the UC Davis arboretum. we are experiencing an atmospheric river today, so it is pouring and puddles and streams everywhere. Plus the wind is 18 mph with gusts to 38 mph. It is definitely a “stay inside” day.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2897
photos
170
followers
64
following
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th November 2025 3:31pm
Annie-Sue
ace
what a great photo to have in store!
November 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… a park full of romance and happiness.
And just like that the weather changed…
November 13th, 2025
