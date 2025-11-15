Previous
Hybrid Orchid by shutterbug49
Hybrid Orchid

One of our special interest groups is an Orchid Group. We meet every other month to get help making orchids thrive. Our leader is chairman of the Sacramento Orchid Society. He is able to go to the local markets and nurseries to get the plants they are getting ready to “discard”. So at the end of each meeting we get a raffle ticket. When our ticket is drawn we get to select from all the freebies. I was third this time and I picked this hybrid dendrobium phaelanopsis. I actually selected it for the leaves. It is 2 ft tall (61 cm).
