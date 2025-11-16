Sign up
Previous
Photo 2503
Autumn Colors
Please join the Darkroom this week for our selective focus theme. Here I tried to focus on the reddest leaves. Tag darkroom-dof
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
0
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th November 2025 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-dof
