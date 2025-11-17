Sign up
Previous
Photo 2504
Rose Bouquet
The winter roses usually grow in singles, but this seemed to form a bouquet.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2901
photos
170
followers
63
following
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th November 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
lovely and very creative
November 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a gorgeous cluster of roses!
November 17th, 2025
