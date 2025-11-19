Previous
Layering Lasagna by shutterbug49
Photo 2506

Layering Lasagna

Jay is very intently spreading the vegan cheese he made from cashews and tofu. The roasted veggies are ready for the next layer.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Concentrating hard! Are you vegan?
November 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
@casablanca Mostly. At home we are good, but we don’t expect friends to change anything for us. We also eat fresh fish about once per month….no other meat. Jay’s kidneys were damaged by chemo….25 years ago. It was a small price to pay since he survived stage 4 cancer. His nephrologist recommended we eat vegan to spare his kidneys. It seems to work and he does not need dialysis.
November 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds delightful , love his concentration and tidy work space - enjoy . Just read your answer to Casa and yes being a vegan is a small price to pay to continue to stay healthy !
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact