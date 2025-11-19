Sign up
Photo 2506
Layering Lasagna
Jay is very intently spreading the vegan cheese he made from cashews and tofu. The roasted veggies are ready for the next layer.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2903
photos
170
followers
63
following
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th November 2025 3:30pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Concentrating hard! Are you vegan?
November 19th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
@casablanca
Mostly. At home we are good, but we don’t expect friends to change anything for us. We also eat fresh fish about once per month….no other meat. Jay’s kidneys were damaged by chemo….25 years ago. It was a small price to pay since he survived stage 4 cancer. His nephrologist recommended we eat vegan to spare his kidneys. It seems to work and he does not need dialysis.
November 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sounds delightful , love his concentration and tidy work space - enjoy . Just read your answer to Casa and yes being a vegan is a small price to pay to continue to stay healthy !
November 19th, 2025
