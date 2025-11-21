Previous
Golden Tree by shutterbug49
Photo 2508

Golden Tree

When I came out of Tai Chi yesterday, I noticed this beautiful tree. I love the golden colors against the darker green behind it.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looking lovely.
November 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact