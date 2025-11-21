Sign up
Previous
Photo 2508
Golden Tree
When I came out of Tai Chi yesterday, I noticed this beautiful tree. I love the golden colors against the darker green behind it.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2905
photos
170
followers
64
following
687% complete
View this month »
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th November 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking lovely.
November 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2025
