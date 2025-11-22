Previous
Autumn Leaves by shutterbug49
Photo 2509

Autumn Leaves

Before it turned cold, the leaves were beginning to fall. When it turned cold, the leaves started to turn red.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Shutterbug


@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

Beverley
Soo cheerful & beautiful…
November 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
like a flame!
November 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful show.
November 22nd, 2025  
Marj
Lovely shape
November 22nd, 2025  
haskar
Beautiful tree and colour.
November 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Fabulous colour!
November 22nd, 2025  
Mags
Wow! Looks like 3D. Great shot.
November 22nd, 2025  
