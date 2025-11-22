Sign up
Previous
Photo 2509
Autumn Leaves
Before it turned cold, the leaves were beginning to fall. When it turned cold, the leaves started to turn red.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
7
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2906
photos
170
followers
64
following
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st November 2025 11:19am
Beverley
ace
Soo cheerful & beautiful…
November 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
like a flame!
November 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful show.
November 22nd, 2025
Marj
ace
Lovely shape
November 22nd, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful tree and colour.
November 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous colour!
November 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Looks like 3D. Great shot.
November 22nd, 2025
