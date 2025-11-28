Sign up
Previous
Photo 2515
View from our hike
We discovered a whole set of trails, walking distance from where we are staying. I took this from one of the places we stopped while climbing a hill.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th November 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully framed by the natural lichen covered tree branches , and a lovely scenic rural view ! fav
November 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely scene and great natural framing!
November 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Just perfect!
November 28th, 2025
