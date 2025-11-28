Previous
View from our hike by shutterbug49
View from our hike

We discovered a whole set of trails, walking distance from where we are staying. I took this from one of the places we stopped while climbing a hill.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully framed by the natural lichen covered tree branches , and a lovely scenic rural view ! fav
November 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely scene and great natural framing!
November 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Just perfect!
November 28th, 2025  
