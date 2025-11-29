Sign up
Previous
Photo 2516
Looking down at Sonoma
This is a view from our ranger led hike in the Sonoma State Park.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2915
photos
170
followers
64
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th November 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene looking down below! I love the low clouds over the distant hills (mountains?) too! Fav
November 30th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very nice scene
November 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty landscape- you can see why the area is so popular.
November 30th, 2025
