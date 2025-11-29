Previous
Looking down at Sonoma by shutterbug49
Photo 2516

Looking down at Sonoma

This is a view from our ranger led hike in the Sonoma State Park.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
689% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful scene looking down below! I love the low clouds over the distant hills (mountains?) too! Fav
November 30th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very nice scene
November 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty landscape- you can see why the area is so popular.
November 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact