Exploring an Alley by shutterbug49
Photo 2517

Exploring an Alley

On our last day in Sonoma we explored the allleys off the town square. There were all kinds of eateries and shops tucked away in the alleys. Here we are leaving one of them.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
Stunning entrance such a glorious capture… with a lovely come back soon…
November 30th, 2025  
Al C ace
Great storytelling
November 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 30th, 2025  
GaryW
What an amazing exit!
November 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
I like your composition with this shot! And what a beautiful exit with all that lush greenery forming the pillars and the arches! Fav
November 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great archways.
November 30th, 2025  
