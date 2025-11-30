Sign up
Previous
Photo 2517
Exploring an Alley
On our last day in Sonoma we explored the allleys off the town square. There were all kinds of eateries and shops tucked away in the alleys. Here we are leaving one of them.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
6
1
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th November 2025 2:06pm
Beverley
ace
Stunning entrance such a glorious capture… with a lovely come back soon…
November 30th, 2025
Al C
ace
Great storytelling
November 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 30th, 2025
GaryW
What an amazing exit!
November 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
I like your composition with this shot! And what a beautiful exit with all that lush greenery forming the pillars and the arches! Fav
November 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great archways.
November 30th, 2025
