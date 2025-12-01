Previous
Friends Maples by shutterbug49
Friends Maples

One of our friends has these beautiful maples in her backyard. I always love the color in the autumn. Hard to believe we are in December already.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
Stunning colours… one of my favourite trees…beautiful row of them there.
December 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So pretty
December 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
marvellous
December 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Simply beautiful colours.
December 1st, 2025  
