Previous
Photo 2520
Gathering
This was taken at the Community potluck last night.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2919
photos
169
followers
64
following
690% complete
View this month »
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2025 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec25words
Anne
ace
Looks like a fun time Debbie
December 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sharing funtimes is a great thing to do…. Beautiful photo 😃
December 3rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
December 3rd, 2025
365 Project
