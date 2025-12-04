Previous
Bougainville by shutterbug49
Photo 2521

Bougainville

Spotted this beautiful Bougainville on our morning walk. Our temperatures have been much colder this week, so I was surprised to see it blooming.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! A gorgeous colour and so many blooms! I like your pov for this capture, too. You have us looking up at it so that we see its purple fullness against the blue sky! Fav
December 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Beautiful!
December 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
December 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
December 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a fabulous colour!
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact