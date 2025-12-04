Sign up
Previous
Photo 2521
Bougainville
Spotted this beautiful Bougainville on our morning walk. Our temperatures have been much colder this week, so I was surprised to see it blooming.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
6
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th December 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
Wow! A gorgeous colour and so many blooms! I like your pov for this capture, too. You have us looking up at it so that we see its purple fullness against the blue sky! Fav
December 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautiful!
December 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
December 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
December 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a fabulous colour!
December 5th, 2025
