Colorful Coleus by shutterbug49
Colorful Coleus

I loved the beautiful color and details in these plants. I would have composed a half and half, but the red was considerably smaller than the green.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
haskar ace
Lovely half and half and colours.
December 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
December 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
December 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace

Beautifully vibrant
December 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… oozing colours
December 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours and looking healthy.
December 5th, 2025  
Al C ace
Looks great - awesome colours
December 5th, 2025  
