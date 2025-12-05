Sign up
Previous
Photo 2522
Colorful Coleus
I loved the beautiful color and details in these plants. I would have composed a half and half, but the red was considerably smaller than the green.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
7
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2921
photos
169
followers
64
following
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd December 2025 1:22pm
Public
Trending
haskar
ace
Lovely half and half and colours.
December 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors
December 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colours!
December 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautifully vibrant
December 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… oozing colours
December 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours and looking healthy.
December 5th, 2025
Al C
ace
Looks great - awesome colours
December 5th, 2025
