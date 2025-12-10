Sign up
Previous
Photo 2527
Photo Disply in the Office
I had a routine medical office visit today. This wall display was in the doctor’s office. I thought it made a peaceful feel in the room.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
4
2
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
December 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
That's some lovely medical office art!
December 11th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very peaceful collage
December 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s a really nice one.
December 11th, 2025
